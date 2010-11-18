Travel Startup Kayak Files For An IPO, Hopes To Raise $50 Million

Photo: Kayak

Travel site Kayak is filing for an IPO.It hopes to raise $50 million with the IPO. The money will be used to expand the business, and provide working capital.



Here are some highlights from its S-1:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30 2010 is $128 million, up from $85 million in same period a year ago.

Net income for the first nine months of this year is $6.2 million, down from $10.4 million in the same period from a year ago.

Kayak got 42% of its airfare query results from ITA’s fare search software. Google is currently trying to buy ITA for $700 million. If Google closes its acquisition of ITA, it could be trouble for Kayak, the company warns:

According to Experian Hitwise, in September 2010, approximately 30% of travel searches began with Google. Upon completion of its acquisition of ITA, this number could substantially increase, as Google may choose to offer services that directly compete with the services we offer. Google may also cause ITA not to renew any agreements with us, or to renew agreements with us on less favourable terms. If ITA or Google limit our access to the ITA software or any improvements to the software, increase the price we pay for it or refuse to renew our contract and we are unable to replace ITA with a comparable technology, we may be unable to operate our business effectively and our financial performance may suffer.

Kayak has 140 employees, 129 of which are in the U.S.

Here’s a breakdown of which partners are most important to Kayak for revenue:

Orbitz accounted for 18.8% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2010.

Expedia and its affiliates, including Hotels.com and Hotwire, combined accounted for 24.9% of our total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2010.

We also received 8.1% of our total revenues from Google for the nine months ended September 30, 2010.

