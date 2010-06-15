Check Out Kayak's Awesome New "Explore" Feature

This Innovation Series post is brought to you by Lexus

Every day, one of the big web search engines seems to have an “innovative” new feature or gimmick. But here’s something new and impressive that might actually be useful.



Check out Kayak‘s new “Explore” feature, which flips the idea of travel search upside down. It simply asks where you’re departing from, how much you want to spend, and a rough time you’d like to travel. Then it shows you (on a Google map) all the places you can afford to travel to.

Very cool. Now you can start brainstorming a vacation — ideally, for less money than you thought it would cost. Or just see how far you can travel on a few hundred dollars.

For Kayak, it probably wasn’t much work to make this new tool. It already has all this flight information on hand; it’s just displaying it in a different way. Instead of starting with the obvious question for most travel search tools — “Where do you want to go?” — it’s leaving that open-ended, and creating a useful, innovative discovery tool.

