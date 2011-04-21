Kayak's Awesome App Now Compares Hotels, Too

Ellis Hamburger
Kayak app title image map

Kayak is one of our favourite apps for finding and comparing flights.

Now, Kayak has added hotel-search to its repertoire and modified the iOS app to reflect the addition.

Right next to “Flights,” you’ll now find “Hotels,” a feature-packed new searching tool that compares hotels by price, star rating, proximity to you, and more.

We love the mapping feature (pictured) to help you see what’s available in the neighbourhood. Pinching and zooming helps you narrow your search and tap your way to a hotel reservation.

First thing to do is grab the free app from the App Store.

Hotels is now at the top of the list. Tap it to continue.

Here are your search results, which are currently filtered by price.

If you tap on a room seller's logo, Kayak opens their website within the app

We tried to book a hotel through the in-app browser which took us to Expedia, but no rooms were available. Pretty strange considering it showed up in our Kayak search results as an available hotel.

