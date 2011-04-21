Kayak's Awesome App Now Compares Hotels, Too

Kayak is one of our favourite apps for finding and comparing flights.



Now, Kayak has added hotel-search to its repertoire and modified the iOS app to reflect the addition.

Right next to “Flights,” you’ll now find “Hotels,” a feature-packed new searching tool that compares hotels by price, star rating, proximity to you, and more.

We love the mapping feature (pictured) to help you see what’s available in the neighbourhood. Pinching and zooming helps you narrow your search and tap your way to a hotel reservation.

First thing to do is grab the free app from the App Store.

