This artist paints on her body to transform herself into trippy 2D comic superheroes

Armed with an array of body paint and brushes, Kay Pike can transform into any superhero or villain.
The Canadian cosplayer paints on her own body to make herself look like 2D characters from TV and comics, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and Cheetara from ThunderCats.
Pike walked Tech Insider through her truly trippy work. Take a look below.
Pike has been a skilled painter since she was young, but she started cosplay body-painting (or “cospainting” as she calls it) in December. She sharpened her craft with the help of fellow cospainter Lianne Moseley.
She now live-streams her process twice per week on Twitch. More than 15,200 people viewed her latest livestream of She-Hulk.
Pike uses a water-based face paint and a special makeup to help it stick. She says she needs 10 to 15 bottles of paint to create just one character, which runs between $80 to $150.
Pike owns 10 brushes, which she uses create characters like ThunderCats’ Cheetara. Ideally, she’d like to own 30.
Before she starts, she finds head shots with different angles of the character online.
For Golden Frieza, she needed to hide her nose, eyes, and chest to create the illusion. It look her two hours to sketch the outline of Frieza on her face, and another week to build the tiny ear cups.
Most of the characters take three to four hours to complete.
But Pike will often make a whole day out of it and invite her friends to chat or paint beside her.
All of the comic characters come to life.
