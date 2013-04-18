Wife Of Fired Justice Of The Peace Confesses To Involvement In Texas Prosecutor Shootings

Mike McLelland, left, speaks to reports on Jan. 31, 2012

The wife of a fired justice of the peace in Texas has confessed to being involved in the shocking shooting deaths of two Texas prosecutors, the Associated Press is reporting.



Kim Lene Williams was arrested Wednesday after her husband, Eric Williams, was arrested in the shooting deaths of Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife Cynthia as well as assistant DA Mike Hasse.

Williams told police she was involved in all three shootings, according to the AP.

The shootings shocked the nation, and authorities initially believed members of the prison gang the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas might have been responsible. McLelland’s office had been involved in prosecuting 34 leaders of the white supremacist gang late last year.

Terry Pelz, an expert on the ABT, told Business Insider on Wednesday that he’s not surprised that the prison gang is probably not involved in the prosecutor murders.

Members of the ABT generally “know the heat that will be brought down on them” if they assassinated law enforcement, according to Pelz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.