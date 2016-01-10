Katz's Delicatessen serves New York City's best pastrami sandwich

Katz’s Delicatessen is a New York City institution.

The origins of the deli date back to 1888, when two brothers established a deli called Iceland Brothers on Ludlow Street, in the city’s Lower East Side. The name changed to Iceland, then to Katz when Willy Katz arrived in 1903. It was changed to Katz’s in 1910, when Willy’s cousin joined him and bought out the Iceland Brothers.

Many people know Katz’s from the 1989 rom com classic, “When Harry Met Sally.” One of the movie’s most iconic scenes takes place at the deli, and today the restaurant’s walls are lined with hundreds of photos of the famous people who’ve eaten there.

Katz’s offers typical deli fare like corned beef and matzo ball soup, but what attracts most people is the deli’s world-famous pastrami sandwich. Rye bread is piled high with juicy pastrami meat, and smeared with grainy mustard, making for a flavour-packed meal.

At $20 a pop, the sandwich isn’t cheap, but it’s worth it.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

