'Many of you will just completely obscure the facts': NBC reporter spars with Giuliani over truthfulness of Trump campaign

NBC News reporter Katy Tur grilled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday over Donald Trump’s campaign’s occasional refusal to acknowledge facts.

During the interview, Giuliani attempted to compare Trump’s reluctance to say that he will concede if he loses to race to the 2000 Florida presidential recount when Tur interjected.

“It’s also difficult for reporters talking to Donald Trump and his surrogates because oftentimes, many of you will just completely obscure the facts or gloss over the facts, and then say things that are factually untrue,” Tur said.

Giuliani dismissed the reporter’s concern, saying that “nobody obscures facts.”

“You got the facts wrong, not me,” Giuliani said.

When Tur attempted to ask questions about the campaign’s actions, Giuliani repeatedly criticised MSNBC for supposedly posing misleading questions.

Earlier in Tuesday’s interview, Tur asked Giuliani why the campaign hadn’t condemned calls by some supporters to assassinate Hillary Clinton.

“Why do we keep hearing this negative language, inflammatory language, talking about assassinating someone?” Tur asked. “Mayor, someone said assassination. Assassinate that ‘b’ word.”

Giuliani chided Tur for interrupting him, and claimed her reporter’s claims were “not fair,” and he heard “the same thing at a Hillary Clinton event.”

“I know you want to turn towards the Clinton campaign,” Tur started. “You represent the trump campaign. We’re going to have a vote tonight, Mr. Giuliani — “

“I want to show the unfairness of CNBC,” Giuliani said.

“This is MSNBC,” Tur replied

“MSNBC. You understand,” Giuliani said.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s interview, the former mayor criticised the cable networks writ-large for supposedly manipulating facts.

“That’s the usual thing you do to us. When I come on CNN or MSNBC or CNBC, it’s like going before the grand jury,” Giuliani said.

This isn’t the first time the Tur found herself as the subject of the Trump campaign’s ire.

Earlier this week, Tur also tweeted that she was blocked by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who alleged her of attempting to make herself a story in order to sign a book deal.

