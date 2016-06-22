Katy Perry launched a new perfume, and some people think it's a jab at Taylor Swift

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS Is there still bad blood or mad love?

Katy Perry announced a new perfume, Mad Love, and some people are speculating that it might be throwing some shade at Taylor Swift.

Swift and Perry have been in an alleged feud since Swift called out a pop singer for allegedly stealing dancers from her tour. According to her Rolling Stone cover story in 2014, Swift said that’s what “Bad Blood” was about, and it was rumoured to be Perry.

Now, the possible shade throwing from Perry is based on a lyric from “Bad Blood.” It says, “Cause baby now we got bad blood, you know it used to be mad love, so take a look what you’ve done, ’cause baby now we got bad blood.”

But E! News pointed out that Perry’s 2015 perfume was called Mad Potion, so it could simply be a properly named follow-up scent.



