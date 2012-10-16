'California Girl' Katy Perry Roots For Two East Coast Teams

Photo: Getty

She may be a “California Girl” at heart, but Santa Barbara native Katy Perry roots for two East Coast teams when it comes to sports.”I just love the Patriots!” Perry proclaimed during an elevator ride Monday in the Condé Nast building in New York City. “But then she caught herself, became aware she was with New Yorkers and backtracked saying, ‘I love the Giants, too!'”



Our fellow elevator-riding source adds, “She looked amazing. Really dark hair, small, sort of a big wooly coat. She had like four people with her but was chatting with everyone.”

But the singer’s support of the two teams isn’t a secret, as she wore a hybrid outfit of the teams’ colours to this year’s Super Bowl.

When her favourite Patriots lost 21-17, Perry still tweeted her support for the Giants:

“SPIRITUAL EXPERIENCE @ #thesuperbowl #neverthoughtidsaythat… OK fine…. I ♥ GIANTS!”

Perry has been in NYC to attend Saturday night’s Comedy Central’s “Night Of Too Many Stars” event and was spotted Sunday having dinner at West Village eatery Pearl with on-again boyfriend, John Mayer.

But Perry isn’t only vocal about her favourite sports teams, she also flaunts her political preferences, as well.

Last week, the pop star performed at a democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles sporting a very patriotic manicure:

Photo: Twitter.com/KatyPerry

MinxTastingRoom.com is now selling Perry’s decal designs for $19.95. And Mitt Romney supporters can get in on the action too, as the site is also offering Republican versions of the mani, complete with the former governor’s face and little elephants.

