Katy Perry's Cleavage Stole The Show At The Grammys

Katy Perry abided by CBS’ no-nudity “Wardrobe Advisory” at the Grammy Awards by wearing a mint green Gucci gown that fully covered her body — save for a keyhole cut-out showcasing the singer’s ample cleavage, which ended up stealing the show.
And Katy’s cleavage had quite the star-studded night.
First, it posed on the red carpet.
Photo: AP
Even Katy couldn’t keep from looking down.
Photo: Getty
Then it posed with “Girls” star Allison Williams:
Photo: AP
Her boyfriend, John Mayer, tried to avert his eyes.
Photo: Getty
Then, it presented an award on stage:
Photo: Getty
Lena Dunham later tried to shake hands with it:
Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift and the girl behind her were in awe of it:
Photo: Getty
Drake embraced it:
Photo: Getty
The boys of FUN posed with it:
Photo: Getty
And Ellen DeGeneres, along with wife Portia de Rossi, simply could not believe it!
Photo: Getty Images for NARAS
… Still.
Photo: Getty
