Katy Perry's Cleavage Stole The Show At The Grammys

Katy Perry abided by CBS’ no-nudity “Wardrobe Advisory” at the Grammy Awards by wearing a mint green Gucci gown that fully covered her body — save for a keyhole cut-out showcasing the singer’s ample cleavage, which ended up stealing the show.



And Katy’s cleavage had quite the star-studded night.

First, it posed on the red carpet.

Photo: AP

Even Katy couldn’t keep from looking down.

Photo: Getty

Then it posed with “Girls” star Allison Williams:

Photo: AP

Her boyfriend, John Mayer, tried to avert his eyes.

Photo: Getty

Then, it presented an award on stage:

Photo: Getty

Lena Dunham later tried to shake hands with it:

Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift and the girl behind her were in awe of it:

Photo: Getty

Drake embraced it:

Photo: Getty

The boys of FUN posed with it:

Photo: Getty

And Ellen DeGeneres, along with wife Portia de Rossi, simply could not believe it!

Photo: Getty Images for NARAS

… Still.

Photo: Getty

