Katy Perry described all the ways climate change is hurting kids

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, singer Katy Perry recently read a special weather report meant to spread awareness about both the organisation and climate change.

During the report, she discussed how climate change leads not only to more extreme conditions, but also side effects such as increased malaria. She also noted that climate change has the biggest impact on children around the world.

Other celebrities have also recently joined the fight against climate change. While attending a UN summit in Paris, Arnold Schwarzenegger said that climate change isn’t a political issue and that Democrats and Republicans need to work together to stop it.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.