Katy Perry's Twitter account got hacked

The most popular Twitter account in the world got hijacked this weekend.

That’s right: Katy Perry got hacked.

Someone managed to gain unauthorised access to the pop star’s Twitter account late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

The hijacker sent a string of tweets using racist and homophobic slurs — as well as one appearing to make up with rival pop star Taylor Swift reading “miss u baby @taylorswift13”.

Perry and Swift, for those not in the loop, famously have bad blood between them.

Here are a few more of the tweets, screengrabbed by The Hollywood Reporter journalist Ryan Parker.

It appears Katy Perry’s Twitter — with her more than 89 million followers — has been hacked… pic.twitter.com/VmTVKJYGqj

— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 31, 2016

It looks like the hacker is a user with the handle @sw4ylol — Perry’s account sent a tweet reading “haha follow @sw4ylol #hackersgonnahack,” and @sw4ylol also tweeted about the singer.

Judging from one tweet they posted, the hacker also leaked an unreleased Katy Perry track to SoundCloud called “Witness 1.3” — although the music-hosting site’s automatic copyright protections took the song down.

Katy Perry owns the most popular account on Twitter, with more than 89 million followers. In second place, with 82 million, is Justin Bieber, followed by Taylor Swift (almost 78 million), Barack Obama (75 million), and YouTube (62 million).

It’s not yet clear how Perry’s account was breached.

