Katy Perry Becomes First Person To Mass 50 Million Twitter Followers

Pop star Katy Perry made Twitter history Friday, becoming the first person ever with more than 50 million followers on the microblogging website.

Twitter Counter, a service for tracking Twitter usage, said Perry had picked up tens of thousands of followers since Thursday, as she roared her way to 50,025,667.

Perry, 29, whose “Dark Horse” tops the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, opted to say nothing Friday about her online achievement.

Instead she tweeted thanks to Madonna for having invited her to curate the pop diva’s Art for Freedom human rights project during the month of January.

Teen idol Justin Bieber dethroned Lady Gaga as the most-followed Twitter user in January 2013, but ceded the top spot to Perry in November.

On Friday, Bieber — due in court on Valentine’s Day over alleged drunk driving and illegal drag racing in Florida — had 49,230,470 followers, followed by President Barack Obama with 41,219,748.

Lady Gaga, in fourth place with 41,025,492 followers, made Twitter history when she became the first to claim 20 million followers — just under two years ago, in March 2012.

Perry’s current album “Prism” entered the Billboard 200 chart at number one upon its release in October. Her goth-themed rendition of “Dark Horse” was a highlight of Sunday’s Grammy awards.

