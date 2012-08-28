Katy Perry Turns Down Record-Breaking $20M Offer To Be 'American Idol' Judge

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Sorry, “Idol,” looks like Katy Perry is “the one that got away.”According to TMZ, the “Wide Awake” singer turned down a $20 million offer from “American Idol” to fill in one of the judges’ chairs, claiming she just wasn’t interested.



If “Idol” really offered Perry $20 million, the deal would have given the singer the title of highest-paid celebrity judge on television, booting the likes of Britney Spears and Mariah Carey off the totem pole.

Carey, who signed on for “American Idol” late July, was crowned the highest-paid judge after cementing an $18 million deal with the reality series for a year.

As of Friday, Minaj and Keith Urban are slated to join “Idol,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the two finalising contracts.

The duo’s pay checks are slated as much lower than Carey’s with Minaj at an estimated $8 million and Urban rumoured to get $3-4 million.

SEE ALSO: This station is refusing to air NBC’s New Gay-Friendly Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.