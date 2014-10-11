Katy Perry To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show, But She Doesn't Want To Pay The NFL

Theo Wargo/Getty Image Katy Perry performs onstage at DIRECTV’s Sixth Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl After Party at Victory Field on February 4, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Katy Perry will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, sources confirmed to Billboard.

A performance by the pop star has been rumoured since August after the NFL reportedly asked her, as well as Coldplay and Rihanna, to do the halftime show.

But there was a catch —

the NFL asked the three finalists to make a “financial contribution” to the league. The NFL argued the exposure was worth it, considering the Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event of the year. Last year, the telecast drew a record 111.5 million viewers, becoming the most-watched TV program in U.S. history.

Perry addressed the financial issue during an appearance Saturday on ESPN’s “College Game Day.”

“I’m not the kind of girl who would pay to play the Super Bowl,” Perry stated.

But she has been embracing the sport lately, telling Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight to “Call me!”and partying with Ole Miss students.

But the popstar would make for an ideal halftime show — she is currently on tour, her songs are pretty family friendly, and with 58.1 million Twitter followers, she is the most popular celebrity on the social media site.

The NFL has declined to comment.

