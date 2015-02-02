Katy Perry dominated Super Bowl with an action-packed, over-the-top halftime show

Katy Perry kicked off the Super Bowl halftime show in high fashion. The 30-year-old pop star rode in on a giant tiger singing her song, “Roar.”

The show only got bigger, and sometimes stranger, from there.

Perry performed six of her songs, accompanied by Lenny Kravitz and a surprise appearance by Missy Elliot, who may have stolen the halftime show.

From interestingly costumed backup dancers and singing and dancing beach balls and sharks, Perry’s first halftime show was a big success.

Perry rode out on a giant robotic tiger to her hit single “Roar.”

Make way for Perry.

She and an army of robotic backup dancers made their way to center stage.

Whoa.

Watch out, Beyoncé. Perry brought her game face.

Lenny Kravitz took the stage to rock out with Perry as they sang “I Kissed a Girl.”

Time for a quick costume change. Perry joined dancing beach balls and sharks (really!) for her hit “Teenage Dream.”

A group of bikini-clad girls joined her onstage.

Here’s a look at the scene from above.

Missy Elliott then shocked everyone with a surprise appearance to perform three singles: “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control.”

Elliott brought it back to the early ’00s, easily stealing the halftime show.

Perry wasn’t done yet. She finished her big set by soaring through the sky riding under a shooting star to the tune of “Fireworks.”

“Baby, you’re a firework.”

Watch the full halftime show below via Spin:

