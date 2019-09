“The Smurfs,” summer’s latest animated blockbuster, had its premiere at the Ziegfeld theatre in New York last night.



And everyone was buzzing about Katy Perry‘s newly blonde hair… until they saw her torso.

The singer, who voices one of the film’s characters, sported a dress with a (lifesized, we’re guessing?) Swarovski crystal Smurf.

