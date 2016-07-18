Katy Perry wrote a super-shady tweet about Taylor Swift's latest controversy

For the second time in a week, Katy Perry has ethered her mortal enemy Taylor Swift with a single, masterfully shady tweet. When Swift is embroiled in a controversy, the “Prism” singer knows exactly the right zinger.

To recap: Kanye West’s latest album “The Life of Pablo” contained a track that featured a now-infamous lyric about Swift. “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” he raps. “Why? I made that bitch famous.” The line is a reference to the 2009 VMA awards, when ‘Ye interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech with the immortal line “I’mma let you finish.”

The two megastars appeared to have buried the hatchet, but this line turned everything upside down. Swift claimed she was blindsided and offended, while Kanye said he’d run the lyric by her ahead of time and gotten approval. Then, in a recent GQ profile, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian said she had a recording of the “1989” singer okaying the line. Last night, she posted the proof on Snapchat.

Swift has responded, and other pop stars are chiming in, but Perry’s response might be the best. Rather than get too into specifics, Perry just so happened to decide now was the best time to re-promote her latest track, “Rise.”

“#RISE above it all,” she wrote along with a link to purchase the Olympic anthem on iTunes.

Perry wants us all to know that she’s staying above the fray, rising above the whole debacle. She’s just casting a ton of shade from her haughty perch.

