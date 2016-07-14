Katy Perry had an epically shady response to Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris' Twitter beef

The longstanding feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is one the juiciest beefs in all of pop culture (“Bad Blood” is, almost certainly, about the “Roar” singer).

So it makes sense that Perry felt the need to gloat a little bit with a masterfully shady tweet commenting on the breakdown of Calvin Harris and Swift’s relationship.

Harris went off on Twitter earlier today after the news broke that Swift ghostwrote a recent hit song of his, “This Is What You Came For.” Harris was initially nice, but things got ugly, and he eventually brought up Swift’s vendetta against her rival pop star.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry,” Harris Tweeted. “I won’t allow it.”

Perry, a noted supporter of Hillary Clinton, responded in a separate tweet with a .GIF of the presidential candidate making a bemused expression that seemed to say both “I told you so” and “welcome to the club.”

She followed it up by retweeting an old tweet of hers from May of 2015. “Time, the ultimate truth teller,” she wrote.

It’s lit.

