Katy Perry says she’s saving her wildest looks for her daughter Daisy

Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy already has a “vault” of hand-me-downs from her mom.

The singer told People she is saving all of her wildest looks for her daughter to wear someday.

Perry also added that she is way better at picking Daisy’s clothes than her partner, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is only 14 months old, and she already has a “vault” of special hand-me-down clothes waiting for her to wear.

The “American Idol” judge told People that she is saving her wildest outfits and costumes for her daughter.

“I’m saving things for her. I don’t know where she’s going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I’m saving them for her,” she said.

Perry added that she loves wearing matching mommy-and-me clothes with Daisy, and spends her time looking for “cute costumes” on Etsy for them to wear during the holidays.

When it comes to picking out Daisy’s outfits each day, the singer also said that she’s the stylist – not Bloom.

“I am stylist No. 1. I am the one,” she said. “I am the one, and even sometimes when I’m working, our nanny will get her dressed and I’ll be like, ‘I like it, but let’s also put her in this later.'”

Perry has been known for having a very whimsical style, especially when she was pregnant. For the first at-home episode of “American Idol” in 2020, she wore a custom costume that looked like a bottle of hand sanitizer. She then went on to wear a toilet-paper roll costume and an elephant outfit.

