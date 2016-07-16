Katy Perry just released a rousing new song that will be everywhere during the Olympics

Katy Perry released her first single in two years on Thursday. The song, titled “Rise,” will reportedly play throughout NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

The uplifting anthem — written by Perry and produced by Swedish hitmaker Max Martin — features a soaring chorus with empowering lyrics. “When the fire’s at my feet again, and the vultures all start circling,” Perry sings. “They’re whispering, ‘You’re out of time,’ but still I rise.”

“This is a song that’s been brewing inside me for years, that has finally come to the surface,” Perry said in a statement about the song. “I was inspired to finish it now, rather than save it for my next album, because now more than ever, there is a need for our world to unite. I know that together we can rise above the fear — in our country, and around the world.”



The accompanying video for “Rise” serves as an NBC promo for the upcoming Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and features arial shots of the Brazilian city mixed with footage of Olympic athletes competing.

Perry released her last single — “This Is How We Do,” featuring rapper Riff Raff — back in August 2014.

Watch the “Rise” video below or stream the song on Apple Music.

