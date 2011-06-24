Katy Perry Really Likes Her Breasts

Katy Perry can write sugar-coated pop songs with the best of them.



She also has, um, other impressive assets. And she’s note afraid to talk about them.

The “I Kissed A Girl” shows up on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone and chats with contributing editor Erik Hedegaard about getting used to her breasts.

“I started praying for [breasts] when I was, like, 11,” she says. “And God answered that prayer above and beyond, by, like, 100 times, until I was like, ‘Please, stop, God. I can’t see my feet anymore. Please stop!’ I was a lot more rectangular then. I didn’t understand my body. Someone in sixth grade called me ‘Over-the-shoulder boulder holder.’ I didn’t know I could use them. So, what I did was, I started taping them down. How long did I tape them down for? Probably until I was about 19. And, no, I don’t have any psychological pain because of it.”

We imagine there is more in the interview, but RS.com only printed that excerpt and a couple more. We’ll just have to buy the issue.

Buzzfeed has a top 10 list of sexy Katy Perry pics. You know, just in case you needed more.

