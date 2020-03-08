Katy Perry showcased her maternity style in a colourful, form-fitting dress days after revealing her pregnancy in a music video

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Katy Perry at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Media Opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Katy Perry revealed her pregnancy in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which was released overnight on Wednesday.

She and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first baby together.

On Saturday, Perry visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia ahead of performing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, and debuted her first maternity fashion look following her music video pregnancy reveal.

The singer wore a $US995 Mara Hoffman dress with a form-fitting silhouette and voluminous sleeves.

Through the years, celebrities have pushed the boundaries of what’s typically thought of as traditional maternity fashion: oversized silhouettes and pants with elastic waistbands.

Katy Perry is one of the most recent stars to show her baby bump in style.

Perry, who will be performing on Sunday at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, attended a media event on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia wearing a colourful Mara Hoffman dress with a textured fabric and form-fitting silhouette.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Katy Perry attends the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Media Opportunity in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

The Mara Hoffman Freya dress, which is part of the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, retails for $US995 and is available for purchase online at the time of writing.

Perry paired the outfit with Rachel Comey earrings and strappy sandals from Rejina Pyo, as pointed out by the Daily Mail.

Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images Katy Perry in a colourful Mara Hoffman gown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Perry, who is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, revealed her pregnancy in a music video for her song “Never Worn White,” which was released overnight on Wednesday.

Fans were surprised by a moment in the video when Perry turned to the side, showing a silhouette of her pregnant stomach.

In an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 interview on Thursday, Perry joked that she decided to announce her pregnancy in her music video because she felt she wouldn’t be able to hide the bump.

“This song is not the lead single off my next record but honestly I was getting way too fat to hide it, so I was like, ‘Well, I think this song would be a great reveal,” she said in the interview.

The singer added: “I communicate through music, so I think, what better way to do that?”

Representatives for Mara Hoffman, Rachel Comey, and Rejina Pyo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

