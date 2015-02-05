KATY PERRY: The NFL imposed 'several levels of red tape' for Super Bowl performance

Between the giant robotic tiger she rode in on, shark backup dancers, and three costume changes, Katy Perry killed it during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

But it was hard work leading up to the performance that 114.4 million people eventually saw on TV.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy ‘There are many committees I have to go through for my costumes, the budgets of my show, every interview — everything.’

Perry explains to Elle magazine that typically, “In my show, I am boss daddy. I am boss mummy. They call me Boss. Everything goes through my eyes; I call all the shots, 100 per cent of it.”

But, says the singer, “With the NFL, I have to be accountable to several levels of red tape.”

After past Super Bowl halftime show snafus like the 2004 Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction, sounds like the NFL is now pretty controlling over musicians and their entire production.

Perry explains in the new issue of Elle magazine:

There are many committees I have to go through for my costumes, the budgets of my show, every interview — everything, I have to report to somebody. So I am no longer the boss; I have to relinquish that control. We love this opportunity, but once you decide you’re gonna do the Super Bowl, you’re gonna have no f—— life for six months. It is the biggest thing. Anyone that’s ever done it has been scared sh–less. You stay off the Internet for the five days afterward.”

But it seems like Perry was pretty pleased with her performance, judging by the tattoo she got after the show to commemorate the experience.

Perry adds that her success, especially performing at the Super Bowl, is beyond her wildest dreams — and harder than she expected.

“It is a hundred times harder a dream than the dream that I dreamt when I was nine,” says Perry. “You think you signed up for one thing, but you automatically sign up for a hundred others. And that is why you see people shaving their f—— heads.”

Read Katy Perry’s full interview with Elle magazine here.

