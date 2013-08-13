Katy Perry's New Music Video 'Roar' Translates Every Lyric Into An Emoticon

Two days after Katy Perry’s new single “Roar” leaked online, the singer released a lyrics music video for her latest catchy song.

And it’s one of the most creative videos we’ve seen, featuring dancing emojis in a chat room filled with Perry’s real life friends, including DJ Mia Moretti and actress Shannon Woodward. It also gives a peek into the pop star’s morning routine.

Perry tweeted out the video to her over 40 million followers today and it’s already topping the charts:

Now YOU can #ROAR louder than a lion too! Lyric video starring Myself, Kitty Purry & some of my closest buds here: http://t.co/E4swWl7uiO

— Katy Perry (@katyperry) August 12, 2013

HEY! THANKS WE’RE #1 IN ABOUT 20 COUNTRIES ALREADY. (How many countries are there actually?)

— Katy Perry (@katyperry) August 12, 2013

Take a listen to the catchy new single below:

