Katy Perry is getting her own mobile game from the same developer behind 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood'

Katy Perry is getting her own mobile game, and it’s being developed by Glu Mobile, the same studio behind the wildly popular “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” game.

The new game, which has yet to given an official title, will feature Perry’s voice and likeness and promises to “introduce players to a digital playground of global success and talent,” according to the press release.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” was also a free-to-play game, but the game offered in-app purchases that allowed players to use real money to purchase additional playing time and virtual clothes with the game’s currency, “K-stars.”

The strategy worked well for Glu Mobile and Kardashian. “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” dominated the Apple App Store charts, peaking at the #1 overall spot and #4 in top-grossing apps. It raked in $US1.6 million in its first five days on the market, and has since been downloaded 22.8 million times, generating $US43 million in revenue from its June launch through the end of September.

There’s no firm release date for Katy Perry’s game, but Glu is planning to launch the app on iOS and Android in “late 2015.” The only lingering question we have: Will we be able to play as one of the Super Bowl sharks?

You can read our interview with Glu Mobile’s CEO right here.

