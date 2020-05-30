From colourful dresses to elaborate costumes, here are Katy Perry's best maternity looks so far

Katy Perry’s maternity style just keeps getting better and better.

The singer and “American Idol” judge announced she was pregnant in March.

Since then, she’s continued to wear colourful looks and over-the-top costumes.

Katy Perry’s style can be defined as eccentric, daring, and just plain fun.

Since stepping into the spotlight with her 2008 single “I Kissed a Girl,” Perry’s style has evolved a lot, but something that has remained constant is her love for bright colours.

Since announcing in March that she’s expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, Perry has worn everything from form-fitting dresses to elaborate costumes.

Here’s a look at Perry’s best maternity looks so far.

Perry announced she was pregnant in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.”

YouTube She wore a wedding dress to reveal her pregnancy news.

For the announcement, she wore an Alexis Mabille wedding dress.

In March, Perry wore a colourful, form-fitting dress with textured fabric.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Perry attended a media event in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Perry arrived for a media event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia wearing a $US995 Mara Hoffman dress from the designer’s spring 2020 collection.

To begin her performance at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, Perry stepped out in a ’60s-inspired dress and boots.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Perry performed at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in March.

Perry’s first outfit was a dress covered in hearts, female symbols, and peace signs that featured big, flowy sleeves.

Perry continued her performance in a form-fitting purple dress with the same over-the-knee boots

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Perry headlined the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in March.

Underneath her high-neck pink dress, Perry was wearing another garment that was also covered in the female symbol.

Perry ended the show in a sparkly romper.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Perry finished the night in a pink romper.

She finished off as a headliner in a pink romper with a yellow flower on the right side.

In March, Perry shined in a neon minidress with bright-blue sneakers.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Perry attended the Fight On benefit concert in Australia in March.

While in Australia, Perry was photographed wearing a $US2,980 Maison Valentino minidress with $US59 sneakers from her own footwear brand, which were on sale for $US39 at the time of writing, and Alison Lou hoop earrings.

While in Sydney, Perry shared a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing a layered purple look.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry shared the throwback photo from March on Instagram.

Perry was glowing in a lavender dress with a floral turtleneck underneath.

Perry embraced a comfortable look in a bunny onesie.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry shared the Instagram photo in April.

Perry was all smiles in this mirror picture while staying at home.

For the first at-home episode of “American Idol,” Perry wore a custom costume that looked like a bottle of hand sanitizer.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry wore a hand sanitizer costume made specifically for the show.

Perry’s costume was named the “Instant Music Sanitizer.” It was designed by Johnny Wujek and Russell Barslou.

Perry’s second costume poked fun at the toilet paper shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry wore another costume on American Idol.

Perry wore another costume designed by Johnny Wujek and Russell Barslou on “American Idol.”

To perform “Baby Mine” from Dumbo, Perry dressed up as an elephant and had her dog by her side.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry performed for ABC’s second ‘Disney Family Singalong’ wearing matching costumes with her dog, Nugget.

Perry dressed up as Mrs. Jumbo, the mother elephant from “Dumbo.” Her dog, Nugget, was also dressed up for the performance.

On another episode of “American Idol,” Perry skipped the costume and opted for a more comfortable outfit.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry wore a neutral outfit for another episode of ‘American Idol.’

Perry was camera-ready in a Missoni dress. She also wore a Cult Gaia headband, Alison Lou hoop earrings, a statement necklace from8 Other Reasons, and $US99 sandals from her own namesake brand.

Perry looked cosy in an off-the-shoulder dress during a performance for a virtual festival benefiting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN Perry wore a smocked dress and a turban.

For the SHEIN Together concert, Perry wore an $US18 maternity dress from the brand.

Perry wore a floral dress to celebrate the first television performance of her new single “Daisies.”

@katyperry/Instagram Perry wore matching daisy earrings to go with her maxi dress.

For a season finale of “American Idol,” Perry wore a $US2,365Richard Quinn daisy-print chiffon dress that was on sale for $US946 at the time of writing.

Perry draped herself in a dazzling silver gown to celebrate the SpaceX launch.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry wore head-to-toe Balenciaga.

The 35-year-old singer was supposed to host a livestream for the Discovery and the Science Channel but the launch was postponed due to bad weather. For the occasion, Perry wore a $US4,400Balenciaga midi dress.

She paired the dress with glitter pumps and silver and blue hoop earrings from the same designer.

