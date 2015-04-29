Katy Perry loves Taco Bell so much she waited an hour lining up in Tokyo wearing this 'disguise'

Katy Perry is obsessed with Taco Bell.

Last week the American fast food franchise opened the doors to its first Japanese store and eager residents have been queuing up for a taste ever since.

But it’s not just locals who are willing to wait.

Pop star Katy Perry was photographed lining up at the new Tokyo store this week.

The “Dark Horse” singer uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a black face mask with the caption, “You can take the girl out of America but you can’t take the Taco Bell out of the girl, okuurrrr.”

Business Insider first spotted the photo at Vanity Fair. You can read more here.

