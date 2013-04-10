HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katy Perry's Opulent LA Home For $6.9 Million

Katy Perry is selling the home she bought with ex-husband Russell Brand back in 2011 for $6.925 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.



The mansion, known as Park Hill, sits on a double-gated, three-acre compound with private lagoon pool and sweeping views of West Hollywood from the backyard.

In addition to the 7,000-square-foot main home, there are also two guest houses and a carriage house for auto storage.

Perry and Brand originally bought the Mediterranean-style estate from former National Lampoon chief executive Daniel Laikin back in June 2011. Neither ever moved into the home, which according to The Real Estalker’s sources Brand gave to Perry during their divorce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.