HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katy Perry's Opulent LA Home For $6.9 Million

Megan Willett
Katy Perry Park Hill LA Home

Katy Perry is selling the home she bought with ex-husband Russell Brand back in 2011 for $6.925 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The mansion, known as Park Hill, sits on a double-gated, three-acre compound with private lagoon pool and sweeping views of West Hollywood from the backyard.

In addition to the 7,000-square-foot main home, there are also two guest houses and a carriage house for auto storage.

Perry and Brand originally bought the Mediterranean-style estate from former National Lampoon chief executive Daniel Laikin back in June 2011. Neither ever moved into the home, which according to The Real Estalker’s sources Brand gave to Perry during their divorce.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand bought this three-acre property in 2011.

It has two guest houses, and a carriage house for car storage.

Inside, the main home is 7,000 square feet.

It's decorated in a Mediterranean style with a two-level living room.

The kitchen has a breakfast nook, bar seating, and dark wood cabinetry.

The home was originally built in 1921, and has intricate details like this ceiling.

The master bathroom is huge with plenty of storage, a long sink, and bathtub near the window.

This room has tall ceilings and a fireplace.

It opens out onto the gorgeous veranda with stunning views of West Hollywood.

In the backyard is a lagoon-style swimming pool with arched bridge in the background.

And finally, the stunning scenery at night.

