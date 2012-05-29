This Is How The US Marine Corps Helped Katy Perry Secretly Launch Fleet Week

An eye-catching Marine Corps Humvee is on display in Times Square right now as part of Fleet Week 2012, along with a variety of military vehicles ranging from heavy duty Oshkosh trucks, to drones.



But I first saw this Humvee at Pier 9 in Brooklyn when Katy Perry gave an exclusive concert to troops who’d just arrived for the week. These pictures are from the event set-up and the big night itself when she made her grand entrance.

Set up by the USO (United Services organisation), the pier party was organised especially for the military so security was strict.

I was informed she’d be driven to the stage inside this very Humvee. Lucky driver.

Noticing its sexy paint job, I made sure to take a good look at the vehicle’s outer decor, which depicted stylised Marine Corps symbols. On a side note, a USO volunteer working at the pier told me that customised sticker de-cals for a Humvee that size can cost about $6,000.

You can scroll down for a couple shots of Katy Perry after she hopped out of this flashy Marine Corps vehicle. Dressed in an American flag, she entertained troops and even shared a much-talked-about kiss with a U.S. Marine, which we were able to film in the nick of time.

Marine Corps personnel drive up to USO event organisers for a chat about instructions

The Eagle, Globe & Anchor (EGA) is the legendary symbol of the Marine Corps. Every Marine must earn it.

Swords are another emblem of the Marine Corps — the oldest weapons in service in the U.S. military belong to Marines. The Mamaluke Sword (adoring the side of the Humvee) is the most famous symbol, and is carried by officers.

As his t-shirt says, “There’s Strong, then there’s Army Strong” — but then there’s the Marines. The Few and the Proud.

At last, she arrives on stage after the sun sets

And carries the night away