WATCH: Katy Perry Kisses A US Marine At Fleet Week

Katy Perry lit up Pier 9 in Brooklyn last night with concert for troops who had just stepped off ships arriving for Fleet Week.



Set up by the USO (United Services organisation) and sponsored by Pepsi, the secret night was dedicated to members of the sea services — the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and allied troops in town to bring Fleet Week 2012 to New York City.

Security was tight at the pier, with everyone’s name on a list. We were told that even troops weren’t allowed to bring guests.

Choosing one lucky U.S. Marine from the crowd – he had impressed her by trying to get on the stage — Katy Perry said she wanted to re-create the iconic photo of a Sailor’s kiss in Times Square at the end of WWII. And the 20-year old Marine was more happy to take the place of a Sailor in the modern-day homage.

“On my lips,” she reminds him after warning him not to drop her.

It’s a stunt she’s pulled before, but being in the very city where the photo was snapped, last night’s moment was something special.

She had quite a bit to say, and the crowd went wild. Check out the encounter:

