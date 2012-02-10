Katy Perry Just Signed Her Divorce Papers—With A Smiley Face

Photo: AP

After reaching a final divorce settlement this week that amicably divided Katy Perry and Russell Brand‘s property and assets, Perry signed her divorce papers Tuesday—with a smiley face.Well, it is the bubbly pop star’s trademark signature but it signifies a different sort of happy ending for the former couple, who were married just a year and a half.



And the settlement came less than two months after Brand filed his initial divorce petition.

Despite the couple not having a prenuptial agreement, Brand, worth a reported $20 million, won’t be asking for any of Perry’s reported $70 million fortune.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Perry and Brand agreed that they “have entered into a comprehensive written settlement of all issues, including, without limitation, with respect to the property to be confirmed or assigned to each party.”

Brand released a statement saying, “Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I’ll always adore her and I know we’ll remain friends.”



Cue the smiley face:

