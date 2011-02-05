Katy Perry Isn't Hot Enough For Rolling Stone: This Animation Shows How They Touched Up Her Cover Photo

This animated GIF shows how much magazines like Rolling Stone touch up the celebrity photos they use for covers.



It is pop star Katy Perry before and after the Photoshop treatment.

The editing has one Tumblr user going by the name Lourtney Cove upset.

She writes, “Why does her skin have to be silky smooth? Her boobs pushed up? They even took off her sock in the ‘enhanced’ one.”

“Her stomach. Her fingers. Her moles are removed from her neck. Lines removed from her underarm.”

“Is it so bad not to be perfect?”

