How Katy Perry Beat Justin Bieber To Become The Most-Followed Person On Twitter

Katy Perry has just surpassed the 19-year-old prince of pop as the most followed person on Twitter.

Perry, whose new album “Prism” just debuted at No.1, clocks in with 46,536,970 followers at current count.

Justin Bieber is just shy of Perry’s number, pulling in a still impressive 46,512,965 followers.

And while Perry only follows 126 accounts, Bieber is less discriminating with his 121,357 follows — although he does tweet more often.

Bieber took the top spot nine months ago, ending Lady Gaga‘s two-year reign. Gaga still holds the #3 slot, followed by President Barack Obama at 39 million and Taylor Swift at 36 million. Check out the 100 most followed people on Twitter here.

Last month, Perry told USA Today, “I feel like I’ve learned how to tame that social media dragon.”

“I have horrible typos. I use ‘there’ or ‘your’ wrong grammatically,” she admits, “But I’ve learned how to ride social media.”

So how did Perry rise to the top of Twitter?

Here’s her suggestions on how to successfully manage social media:

“Less is more.” “When you decide to have a glass of wine, put the phone down. Don’t drink and tweet.” “Don’t be self-indulgent.” “Don’t use it just to promote yourself. That’s boring.” Don’t swat down every rumour or criticism. “I see a lot of celebrities send out messages like that online, and I think, ‘Sweetheart, nobody knows about this so-called issue because we don’t have you on Google Alert. You’re just throwing another log on the fire.’ I do it only in extreme cases if someone is jeopardizing my character.” Ignore your haters. “I don’t know they exist because I don’t give them attention. If you tried to please everyone, you’d have no sense of self. You’d lose yourself in the process of being a people-pleaser and there’d be nothing unique left.”

Perry’s manager, Martin Kirkup, credits the singer’s friendliness and adoring fans known as “Katycats” for her social media surge.

“For Katy, who has always been about making connections with fans, the social networks are a huge advantage,” he tells USA Today. “I often say that Katy was born on the Internet. She’s taken the fullest advantage of the wonderful world of greater connectivity.”

Perry’s funny photos don’t hurt, either.

