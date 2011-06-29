Katy Perry And Russell Brand Just Bought A $6.5 Million Estate On Hollywood Boulevard

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Katy Perry and her husband RussellBrand, just purchased a $6.5 million home in Hollywood Hills, according to the L.A. Times.The famous couple’s new home is located on three acres of land and has a guest house and swimming pool.



Perry and Brand bought the Mediterranean-style estate from the former National Lampoon chief executive, Daniel Laikin.

Last year, Laikin was found guilty of manipulating the stock price of the film company. Laikin bought the property in 2004 for $4.5 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.