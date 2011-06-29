Katy Perry And Russell Brand Just Bought A $6.5 Million Estate On Hollywood Boulevard

Leah Goldman
katy

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Katy Perry and her husband RussellBrand, just purchased a $6.5 million home in Hollywood Hills, according to the L.A. Times.The famous couple’s new home is located on three acres of land and has a guest house and swimming pool.

Perry and Brand bought the Mediterranean-style estate from the former National Lampoon chief executive, Daniel Laikin.

Last year, Laikin was found guilty of manipulating the stock price of the film company. Laikin bought the property in 2004 for $4.5 million.

A view from above of the backyard and pool

The Mediterranean-style interior

A living room area with a giant fireplace

High ceilings in the living room

The media room

The wide open kitchen

A view from the outside

Check out the home Perry and Brand are trying to sell

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katy Perry's $3.4 Million Mediterranean-Style Home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.