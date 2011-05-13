HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katy Perry's $3.4 Million Mediterranean-Style Home

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/AP Images

Katy Perry and Russell Brand are selling their Los Angeles home for $3.395 million (via Realtor.com).The famous couple bought the 1922 Mediterranean-style house in 2009 for $3.25 million.



Perry put some of her own touches on the house, like the vintage pink refrigerator (not included in the sale). She also turned the three-car garage into a costume closet, filled will sparkly stage outfits and purple wigs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.