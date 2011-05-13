HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katy Perry's $3.4 Million Mediterranean-Style Home

Leah Goldman
katy perry

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/AP Images

Katy Perry and Russell Brand are selling their Los Angeles home for $3.395 million (via Realtor.com).The famous couple bought the 1922 Mediterranean-style house in 2009 for $3.25 million

Perry put some of her own touches on the house, like the vintage pink refrigerator (not included in the sale). She also turned the three-car garage into a costume closet, filled will sparkly stage outfits and purple wigs.

The home is 4,700 square feet

The built-in pool

Another view of the pool and hot tub

Detailed fence

Gorgeous California views

Large windows to let the sun in

Perry and Russell kept the walls and decor simple

The all white kitchen

Eat-in kitchen area

The kitchen walks out to a back porch

The master bedroom

And the master bathroom

Views of Los Angeles

A fountain in the backyard

We assume the playground was from the last owner

More Mediterranean style detailing

