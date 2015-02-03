Katy Perry got a Super Bowl tattoo after her halftime performance

Aly Weisman
Dancing sharks katy perryAP Photo/David J. Phillip

Performing during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIX will be a moment Katy Perry will never forget.

Not because of the giant robotic tiger on which the singer rode onto the field, her popular shark backup dancers, or three costume changes  — but because she literally had the moment tattooed on her body after the big show.

“I thought it would be appropriate to draw blood tonight,” Perry captioned the below photo.

I thought it would be appropriate to draw blood tonight… XLIX

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.