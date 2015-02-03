Katy Perry got a Super Bowl tattoo after her halftime performance

Performing during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIX will be a moment Katy Perry will never forget.
Not because of the giant robotic tiger on which the singer rode onto the field, her popular shark backup dancers, or three costume changes — but because she literally had the moment tattooed on her body after the big show.
“I thought it would be appropriate to draw blood tonight,” Perry captioned the below photo.
I thought it would be appropriate to draw blood tonight… XLIX
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.