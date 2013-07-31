Katy Perry Announced Her New Album By Parking A Huge Gold Truck In Hollywood

Katy Perry got creative when announcing her upcoming new album Monday night.



The singer had a gold plated semi-trailer truck drive through the middle of Hollywood.

In bold, black lettering on the side of the truck it revealed what all Katy Perry fans have been waiting for: KATY PERRY • PRISM • 10•22•13.

Prism will be Perry’s fourth studio album and is set for an October 22 release date.

The truck is expected to make its way across the country, with Perry tweeting after its initial departure:

Find the #PRISM semi, take a picture and I’ll RT you. Don’t worry, Los Angeles is just the first stop on the map. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 30, 2013

Check out some snaps people got of the truck in Los Angeles, from both fans and fellow celebs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.