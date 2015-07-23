Katy Perry just accused Taylor Swift of being a total hypocrite in her feud with Nicki Minaj

Molly Mulshine

As the Twitter feud to end all Twitter feuds rolls on for a second day, yet another megaplatinum-selling musician has stepped in.

Katy Perry just implied that in the dispute between Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, she’s not buying Swift’s argument.

 But first, here’s the backstory.

It all started yesterday, when Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to say she felt snubbed because her video for “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for the VMAs’ Video of the Year award.

She also pointed out that when “Anaconda” was released, it dominated the cultural conversation for days.

She then added that she might have had better luck if she had a different body type.

And that body type just so happened to mirror that of Taylor Swift. Swift took it personally and jumped in.

But Perry is calling foul on Swift’s proclamation that Minaj is merely “pit[ting] women against each other.”

And there’s actually a reason for this.

Perry and Swift are in a highly publicized feud that dates back to when Perry allegedly “stole” Swift’s backup dancers for her own project, midway through Swift’s tour, as first reported by TMZ.

Now, many speculate that in the music video for “Bad Blood,” the brunette with bangs who Swift faces off against with a crew of her besties is actually a stand-in for Perry. In the video, Swift rounds up a gaggle of friends in order to get revenge on the brown-haired antihero.

Here’s Swift’s video. You be the judge.

