Katy Perry just accused Taylor Swift of being a total hypocrite in her feud with Nicki Minaj

As the Twitter feud to end all Twitter feuds rolls on for a second day, yet another megaplatinum-selling musician has stepped in.

Katy Perry just implied that in the dispute between Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, she’s not buying Swift’s argument.

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalises on the take down of a woman…

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

But first, here’s the backstory.

It all started yesterday, when Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to say she felt snubbed because her video for “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for the VMAs’ Video of the Year award.

If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

She also pointed out that when “Anaconda” was released, it dominated the cultural conversation for days.

She then added that she might have had better luck if she had a different body type.

If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

And that body type just so happened to mirror that of Taylor Swift. Swift took it personally and jumped in.

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

But Perry is calling foul on Swift’s proclamation that Minaj is merely “pit[ting] women against each other.”

And there’s actually a reason for this.

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

Perry and Swift are in a highly publicized feud that dates back to when Perry allegedly “stole” Swift’s backup dancers for her own project, midway through Swift’s tour, as first reported by TMZ.

Now, many speculate that in the music video for “Bad Blood,” the brunette with bangs who Swift faces off against with a crew of her besties is actually a stand-in for Perry. In the video, Swift rounds up a gaggle of friends in order to get revenge on the brown-haired antihero.

Here’s Swift’s video. You be the judge.

NOW READ: Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift just duked it out on Twitter over the VMAs — and now music fans are divided

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.