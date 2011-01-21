BIZARRE PHOTOS: Katy Perry Hanging Out With Facebook Employees

Photo: Facebook
Pop star Katy Perry swung through Facebook’s headquarters for a visit.What did she do there? Pose with employees (repeatedly), eat at the cafeteria, and not much else as far as we can tell.
But it looked fun for the employees!
We picked through a big batch of photos from her visit that were posted on Facebook.
One thing that stands out: Perry’s decision to wear big heels made her tower above Facebook’s employees.
Or, alternatively, the people at Facebook are just short.
Psst ... Katy ... check out the secret Facebook phone we're about to release. DO NOT TELL STEVE JOBS!
Take a note of the footwear in this photo. This woman has tall shoes on, so she doesn't look tiny next to Perry.
This woman is not so lucky, and she's not alone. Perry towers over many Facebook employees thanks to her heels.
Katy tried to duck out to catch a break, but the kitchen staff found her and insisted on a quick pic.
