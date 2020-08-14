Katy Perry defends her recent support of Ellen DeGeneres: 'I'm not here to make everyone agree with me'

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images and Steve Granitz/WireImage Katy Perry defended her support of Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview.

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

“I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me,” the singer added.

Perry’s August 4 tweet led to backlash from critics online, who accused her of being out of touch and ignoring larger issues at play.

You’ve only had positive takeaways because you’re one of the biggest artists on the planet Katy. That’s why. — JA DIAZ (@iCrazyJa) August 4, 2020

Her staff are treated like they’re worth nothing. I love you so much, but your comment is disregarding their experiences. Don’t forget you’re Katy Perry, of course you’re going to be treated well. — JA DIAZ (@iCrazyJa) August 4, 2020

Just because you have positive takeaways with a person does not even remotely mean they will be the same way to others. What type of logic is this — kaywuh :) BLM (@macawcaw123) August 4, 2020

So not one tiny part of you thought for even one moment that it might look bad to publicly side with a person worth $330,000,000 in the wake of multiple low-wage employees speaking out about a toxic workplace because they were nice to you, a person who is also worth $330,000,000? — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) August 4, 2020

It’s great that you, a white woman, had a great experience on the Ellen show but this is a slap in the face to the Black women and minorities who had the courage to come forward with their stories of discrimination. This statement isn’t allyship. — That’s Sew Terrance ✨ (@t_scott89) August 4, 2020

Ellen being kind to other celebrities is not even remotely comparable to the way she treats her staff or those who aren’t in the same class level. You should’ve just sat there and promoted the album… — christopher (@christopherrrf) August 4, 2020

The singer’s support of DeGeneres comes after a turbulent past few months for the host, who’s been accused by former staffers of acting rudely and creating a “toxic” environment on the set of “The Ellen Show.”

Australian radio host Neil Breen recently revealed that he was given specific instructions about how to behave when he worked with DeGeneres in 2013.

According to Breen, he was instructed not to talk to, look at, or approach DeGeneres.

And even though DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner recently shut down speculation that the show will be cancelled following the allegations, news broke on August 1 that “Late Late Show” host James Corden could be a potential replacement for DeGeneres.

Despite the growing number of allegations from former staff members – including an ex-producer and a former DJ – that the show fostered a toxic working environment, plenty of stars have come to DeGeneres’ defence.

Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton, and DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi have all joined Perry in sharing messages of support for the embattled host.

