Katy Perry Belts Out 'Beast Of Burden' With The Rolling Stones

After her ex-boyfriend John Mayer took the stage with The Rolling Stones in December, Katy Perry joined the band for a performance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday.



Perry duetted with Mick Jagger on “Beast of Burden” and later tweeted about the once-in-a-lifetime experience:

Yes, I just did gyrated on Mick Jagger. WHAT?! #Stones50 — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 12, 2013

Thanks for letting me be the 5th wheel last night! @therollingstones twitpic.com/cq72uv — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 13, 2013

Now watch Katy Perry perform “Beast of Burden” with The Rolling Stones below:

While Perry held her own with Jagger, it’s still tough to beat this 1984 version featuring Bette Midler:

