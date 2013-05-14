US

Katy Perry Belts Out 'Beast Of Burden' With The Rolling Stones

Aly Weisman

After her ex-boyfriend John Mayer took the stage with The Rolling Stones in December, Katy Perry joined the band for a performance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

Perry duetted with Mick Jagger on “Beast of Burden” and later tweeted about the once-in-a-lifetime experience:

Now watch Katy Perry perform “Beast of Burden” with The Rolling Stones below: 

While Perry held her own with Jagger, it’s still tough to beat this 1984 version featuring Bette Midler:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.