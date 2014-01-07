Here's The Healthy Food Katy Perry Demands In Her Dressing Room

Ethan Miller/Getty Katy Perry needs ‘two large baskets of fruit — one tropical’ while on tour.

When Katy Perry is on tour, there’s a few things the pop star likes to make her feel healthy and at home while on the road.

TMZ got their hands on Perry’s backstage demands for her New Year’s Eve concert at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and here’s what it takes to keep the “Roar” singer in fighting shape:

Fresh veggies AT ALL TIMES — including spinach/broccoli/celery/beets/carrots/kale, etc.

Two large baskets of fruit — one must be tropical.

Dinner must include a vegetarian option … plus quinoa or couscous.

ALL meals must be low-fat and health conscious and cannot contain MSG.

Katy’s dressing room requirements are even more specific:

Fresh organic grown fruit (including SLICED pineapple, mango, kiwis, etc)

Fresh cut crudites (cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas & celery … plus ranch dip)

Healthy granola

Dried figs

Whole grain tortilla chips

Large bowl hummus

Fresh made guacamole

Two bottles of Pinot Grigio and one Argentine Malbec.

There you have it.

