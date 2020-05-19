Watch Katy Perry perform 'Daisies' for the first time, using 'brand new technology' to create surreal backdrops

Callie Ahlgrim
Katy Perry/YouTubeKaty Perry released her new single ‘Daisies’ on Friday.
  • Katy Perry performed her new single “Daisies” for the first time during Sunday’s “American Idol” finale.
  • The pregnant pop star wore a bright pink dress and went barefoot for the performance, which used technology to create surreal backdrops.
  • “Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new [world],” Perry wrote on Instagram, “thanks to brand new technology that’s never been seen before on TV.”
  • After the performance aired, she added: “Hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me into this one.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.