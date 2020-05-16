Katy Perry gets completely undressed and shows off bare baby bump in the new music video for 'Daisies'

Katy Perry/YouTubeKaty Perry’s new song ‘Daisies’ is the lead single from her fifth studio album.
- Katy Perry released a music video for her new single, “Daisies,” on Friday.
- The video, directed by Liza Voloshin, shows Perry draped in white and singing in various scenes of nature.
- At one point, Perry gets completely undressed and poses nude, showing off her growing baby bump.
- The 35-year-old pop star is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
