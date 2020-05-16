Katy Perry gets completely undressed and shows off bare baby bump in the new music video for 'Daisies'

Callie Ahlgrim
Katy Perry/YouTubeKaty Perry’s new song ‘Daisies’ is the lead single from her fifth studio album.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.