Katy Perry said she was close to suicide after breaking up with Orlando Bloom in 2017

@q on cbc YouTube/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up in 2017 but are now engaged and expecting a daughter.

Katy Perry told SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One that she was close to suicide after her 2017 breakup with her now-fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Perry said: “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.”

Perry said she found how to be grateful: “If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s— mood.”

Perry and Bloom met at the 2016 Golden Globes and were on and off until February 2019, when they got engaged.

Earlier this year, the two announced they were expecting their first child together – a daughter.

In a new interview with SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One, Perry spoke about the split with Bloom, which coincided with her album Witness being greeted with mixed reviews.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” Perry said.

“I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record,” Perry said. “But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

Perry and Bloom met in 2016 at the Golden Globes and dated for a year before briefly splitting in February 2017. Perry described finding herself in an upsetting place.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” Perry said. “But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s— mood.”

Perry and Bloom eventually reconciled approximately a year later in February 2018. They announced their engagement a year after that in February 2019. Earlier this year, in March, the couple announced they were expecting a daughter.

This will be Perry’s first child but Bloom’s second after his child with the model Miranda Kerr, his first wife.

Watch the SiriusXM interview below:

