Katy Perry Chops Off Hair, Joins Military In Latest Video—Here's Today's Buzz

Shockingly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says alcohol had nothing to do with him entering rehab. The “Jersey Shore” star says “I have voluntarily taken steps to get control of a prescription medication problem I had due to exhaustion.” Mmmhmmm.

Ray J shoots down “despicable” Whitney Houston sex tape rumours. According to Star Magazine, Ray J “has a ton of sexually explicit photos and videos of Whitney.”

Maybe it wasn’t best for Oprah to go her OWN” way. The Big O’s network will reportedly lose $143 million.

Michelle Obama says her dog Bo is her son. “He has a very busy schedule, appearances. I’m thinking about getting him an agent.”

R.Kelly, Eddie Murphy and Will Smith’s ex-wives are set to star in a reality show called what else but “Hollywood Exes.” Our DVR is set.

Party buddies or something more? Rihanna was spotted leaving Ashton Kutcher’s house at 4am this morning. Someone better be on hand to calm down the duo’s fragile exes Chris Brown and Demi Moore.

It’s not a mistake. Sony will release the “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” to appear like a pirated disc in homage to the film’s hacker, Lisbeth Salander.

Katy Perry hacks off her hair and joins the military in her latest video “Part of Me,” reportedly about her break up with Russell Brand. Watch the cupcake queen get tough below.



