Katy Perry Emailed Bruno Mars For Advice On Performing During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Katy Perry at the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX halftime show press conference.

Katy Perry is performing Sunday night during the Super Bowl halftime show.

How did the pop star prepare for what she calls the “biggest event” of her career?

In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Perry said she emailed last year’s halftime performer Bruno Mars for advice.

Here’s what she sent him via Billboard:

Hello, exclusive Super Bowl club member! I was wondering if you are in L.A. at all this month and would have tea with a sister who is about to throw up with nervousness re: [football emoji]. I’ve heard about your process through our managers, but am wondering if you had more insight on important things like, spray tan the night before or three nights before? JK, or maybe not!

Perry told Billboard she planned to meet up with Mars before her big performance.

Sunday evening, Perry will perform with special guests including Lenny Kravitz.

The 30-year-old singer said she’s prepared for whatever may happen during the halftime show.

“You can’t control other people, and hopefully they’re on the same path with you,” Perry told Billboard.

