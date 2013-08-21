Katy Perry And Pepsi Are Giving Twitter Fans A Lot Of Creative Power [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Pepsi’s partnership with singing sensation Katy Perry is extending to the Twitterverse. Fans can decide what song she’ll play during the MTV VMAs by tweeting their choice alongside the hashtag #KatyNow. Pepsi will also offer tweeters special downloads and Perry-related perks.

Digiday spoke with Cronut creator Dominique Ansel about how his hit pastry went viral.

BMW announced the launch of a lifestyle and shopping Facebook app, which will allow customers to peruse performance parts and other accessories and make purchases without leaving the social media site.

L’Oreal is reviewing its digital media account, currently help by Publicis Groupe’s Moxie.

Digiday takes a look at CNET’s new advertising product, which allows brands to pay for the website to repost a positive review.

This summer’s breakout four-legged advertising star? Boston terriers, says Adweek.

Volvo introduced a video ad in support of the Australian rugby team in advance of its big tussle with rival New Zealand. Arnold Worldwide’s Melbourne office produced the spot, which includes three Australian rugby stars.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.