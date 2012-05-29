This Stunning Moment Is Now An Iconic Photo Of Its Own

It’s a moment Marine Lance Cpl. Thomas Smith will never forget — he kissed Katy Perry, and you bet he liked it. And the moment is going to last a long time thanks to this stunning photograph quickly snapped by Cpl. Jeffrey Drew.



If you wander around Times Square this Fleet Week, you’ll notice ‘Welcome’ banners carrying the famous photograph of a Sailor sweeping a nurse into an kiss in celebration of WWII victory.

Well, there’s a new photo in town. And, who knows, it may even appear on next year’s banners. You can also watch the video we filmed of the whole encounter below.

Photo: dvidshub/Jeffrey Drew

Don’t Miss: a Navy Sailor shows us what it’s like to live aboard the USS Wasp >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.